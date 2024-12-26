Scranton man, 19, charged in Christmas Eve hit-and-run that killed pedestrian, 35, in city

Scranton police have charged a city man in connection with a Christmas Eve hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

Courtesy of Scranton City Police Department Donovan Ritz, 19, of Scranton, killed a pedestrian in a hit and run on Christmas Eve. The victim, Quincy Evans, 35, of Scranton was pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center that night.

Donovan Ritz, 19, faces charges in the death of Quincy Evans, who police say was run down by an SUV driven by Ritz.

Ritz allegedly struck Evans near 801 Providence Road Tuesday night . Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:35 p.m. Evans was transported by EMS and pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center, police said.

Evans, 35, had recently moved to the area, according to the Lackawanna County Coroner's office.

On Christmas morning, around 9:40 a.m., police arrived at the entrance of Sweeney's Beach in the 100 block of Poplar Street and located a black Jeep Cherokee, the suspected hit-and-run vehicle

Police said investigators contacted the car’s owner, Heather Hoinowski, and “navigated their way to the truth.” Police said Hoinowski told investigators that Ritz, her boyfriend, stole her vehicle. Investigators determined Ritz was the driver at the time of the crash and charged him in connection with Evans’ death, police said.

No charges were filed against Hoinowski.

Charges filed against Ritz

Ritz faces three counts, including one felony:



Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury

Duty to Give Information and Render Aid

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Ritz was arraigned on Christmas before Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware, who set bail at $50,000, according to court records. Ritz was committed to the Lackawanna County prison after failing to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 before Ware.