EVENTFUL: Stay cool with Shiverfest, trivia night, coal mining history events

It’s a busy weekend in NEPA with plenty of happenings around the region, starting with an event that encourages folks to get outside despite the cold.



Shiverfest

The Lackawanna River Conservation Association invites adventurers to brave the cold Saturday on the river at Shiverfest.

Paddlers will canoe and kayak starting at noon at the Parker Street Landing and travel roughly 2.7 miles down the Lackawanna River in Scranton to Sweeney’s Beach.

Tara Jones, executive director of LRCA, says people can still register, but they must have a few things.

LRCA Paddlers often dress in costume for the annual expedition along the Lackawanna River in Scranton.

“Everyone needs to wear their personal flotation device for safety in these cold conditions. You definitely need to have that,” she said. “You need to bring your own boat, and we highly recommend a wetsuit.”

River explorers can register at this link . It’s free to paddle, and Jones says people will be able to support the nonprofit’s 50/50 and raffle .

Saturday, Jan. 18 at noon

Lackawanna River

Parker St. Landing to Sweeney’s Beach



A thaw party will be held at Groove Brewing in Scranton from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance , $25 at the door for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Thaw Party

Sat., Jan, 18

1:30 - 4 p.m.

Groove Brewing

1401 Sanderson Ave., Scranton

Trivia nights with Trivia Master Brad

Brad Parks, known as Trivia Master Brad, hosts several trivia nights a week at various venues in Northeast Pennsylvania.

With dozens of trivia events scheduled every month, Parks started doing this full time in 2023. He organizes general knowledge and themed trivia nights with topics including NFL Football, Seinfeld and Jim Carrey movies.

"Anything from decades like the 80s, 90s, 2000s, to more specific themes like movies and TV, like 'The Office,'" he said. "I mean, you have to do 'The Office' trivia when you're in Scranton, Pennsylvania."

1 of 2 — IMG_2213.jpeg Trivia Master Brad at a recent trivia night at Groove Brewing in Scranton. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 2 — IMG_2220.jpeg Brad Parks entertains a crowd between questioning at a recent "The Office" trivia night in Scranton. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

He will host "Trivia Master Brad" themed-trivia this Friday at Groove Brewing in Scranton, which is his version of general knowledge. His full schedule can be found here.

"It brings people together," Parks said. "A lot of people actually make new friends at my trivia nights... So even if you're not going to win, you could still go, have fun [and] meet new people who have like interests that you do."

Trivia Master Brad on Haley's Happy Hour Trivia Master Brad shares the job involves a lot of watching TV. Listen • 4:00

Knox Mine Disaster Presentation

In observance of Anthracite Heritage Month, an exhibit focused on the Knox Mine Disaster will be on display at the Everhart Museum through Jan. 26. The 1959 incident killed 12 people and is remembered every year.

At an opening reception Friday evening, the public will learn about the tragedy and view the exhibit, titled “Northeast Pennsylvania Coalfields: Preservation, Praise, Promise.”

The creator of the 2016 film “Knox Mine Disaster,” David Brocca, will be there to discuss the event and share artifacts.

Drinks will be provided by Susquehanna Brewing Co. A $20 ticket includes your first drink.

Fri., Jan. 17

5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Everhart Museum

1901 Mulberry St., Scranton

$15 for members, $20 for non-members



Visit the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum’s website for a list of other Anthracite Heritage Month events around the region.



Other events: