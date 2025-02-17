‘Invest in us': Geisinger nurses begin 5-day strike in bitter cold

Registered nurses from Geisinger facilities in Luzerne County hit the streets despite bitter temperatures Monday morning to kick off a five-day strike against the health system.

“A little bit of cold isn't gonna scare us off. We know why we're here, so having that purpose definitely keeps us warm,” union member and trauma nurse James Taylor said.

The walkout follows failed negotiations to reach a new contract after the previous labor deal expired on Jan. 31.

Affected are 800 nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint who are represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare PA .

Those facilities remain open and staffed with experienced, licensed registered nurses, Geisinger officials said Monday. Geisinger does not expect to postpone any procedures or elective surgeries during the strike.

1 of 3 — Strike Day 1, honk for nurses.jpg Cars beeped in support of nurses on the picket line. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — Strike Day 1, ambulance support.jpg Cars beeped in support of nurses on the picket line. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — Strike Day 1, car going by.jpg Cars beeped in support of nurses on the picket line. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

'It's disappointing'

The nurses have been in negotiations with Geisinger since November .

Union members voted to authorize a strike if necessary just before the old contract expired last month, but negotiations continued.

The union gathered members and supporters on Feb. 5 for a rally on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square in a last-ditch effort ahead of their Feb. 6 negotiating session.

Members said Geisinger executives failed to address concerns about understaffing, low pay, affordable healthcare and workplace safety in the latest proposal.

The union responded by giving Geisinger a 10-day strike notice after members left the Feb. 6 session.

“It's disappointing. I think it's all frustrating," trauma nurse Sabrina Piedra said.

“We know we're doing the right thing, and I think that helps a lot. Nurses are nothing if not adaptable,” Piedra added.

Geisinger defends proposals

Geisinger defended its proposals to the union in statements released to WVIA, saying the health system has been "committed to good-faith bargaining to reach a mutually agreeable labor contract."

“A strike is the last thing we wanted to see happen,” said Brion Lieberman, chief human resources officer for Geisinger.

“We want to compensate our nurses for their great work, while maintaining the ability to add clinical staff, improve our facilities and grow the services we offer this community," Lieberman added. "We have offered a starting salary of more than $85,000 per year for full-time staff with yearly increases and comprehensive health benefits."

"We hope SEIU will return to the bargaining table so we can reach a mutually agreeable contract,” Lieberman said.

The nurses said they will extend the strike if necessary, but they hope five days is enough.

“Everyone here on this line loves this community and would much rather be inside. None of us are here because we want to be,” Piedra said.

“A lot of us love this community, and this is our community hospital, and we want to be here to support our community,” she added. “We just need to be able to eat and see our doctors ourselves and afford health care. That's all we're asking for.”

1 of 3 — Strike Day 1, signs 3.jpg Nurses at Geisinger's Wyoming Valley campuses began a five-day strike today. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — Strike Day 1, signs 2.jpg Nurses at Geisinger's Wyoming Valley campuses began a five-day strike today. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — Strike Day 1 signs.jpg Nurses at Geisinger's Wyoming Valley campuses began a five-day strike today. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Temporary staff brought in

In the meanwhile, Geisinger is bringing in temporary staff to fill the gaps left by striking nurses.

“We have activated a contingency plan that includes bringing in additional staff on a temporary basis so these critical health care resources in Luzerne County can operate business as usual to continue delivering high-quality care to everyone in need during the strike,” said Renee Blakiewicz, R.N., vice president and chief nursing officer for Geisinger’s northeast region.

“In addition to nurses, other members of the clinical team, including physicians and advanced practice providers, will care for our patients as they always have. We are fully committed to ensuring continuity of care for our community during the strike,” Blakiewicz said.

Union members say Geisinger is spending $5 million for out-of-state replacement nurses, who will be paid $100 an hour during the strike.

“Instead of investing in the nurses, local nurses that live in this community and work in this hospital every day, you know, blood, sweat and tears, they'd rather spend that money, enormous, egregious amounts of money, on very expensive, inefficient travel nurses to come and break the strike,” Taylor said.

“It shows that Geisinger has the money and they're willing to spend it on nurses, just not these nurses," Taylor added.

Geisinger did not confirm or deny the alleged cost of replacement nurses when asked by WVIA.

“Health care systems nationwide are faced with increasingly high operating costs and poor reimbursement — particularly from the Federal Government — and Geisinger is no exception," a statement released by the system said.

"Geisinger must offer employees competitive compensation and benefits packages that attract talent, reward commitment and dedication, and enable continued investment in technology, facilities, and, of course, staff," the statement added.

"Despite these challenges, Geisinger continues to offer its union-affiliated registered nurses region-leading compensation and benefits."

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A man carries a boy on his shoulders with a Solidarity flag at the Geisinger nurses' picket.

On the picket line

Nurses’ spirits were high Monday, despite being in the biting cold for hours. Local businesses, including Abide Coffeehouse in Wilkes-Barre, provided warm food and drinks for those walking the picket line.

At Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, bundled-up nurses picketed across the street from the hospital.

Cars driving past the picket line beeped while the nurses cheered, clapped and held up signs.

“The vibes are good,” Taylor said. “The vibes are strong. Really good turnout and a ton of support from the community. Can't thank them enough. It's really invigorating to see so many people come out and support us and get involved.”

The nurses participating in the strike will be doing four-hour strike shifts, with some rotating through all three Luzerne County strike locations.

On Tuesday, nurses plan to picket outside of the Luzerne County locations from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. On Wednesday, they will start at 7 a.m., but end at 5 p.m. in preparation for a “Rally to Shine a Light on the Crisis at Geisinger” on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square at 5 p.m.

Nurses will picket until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. From 2:30- 4 p.m., a “Care-A-Van” of nurses, their families and supporters will drive past all three Wyoming Valley campuses and main streets in hand-painted cars. Picket lines will resume after the “Care-A-Van.”

To end the week, nurses will picket from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Friday before an “exciting action” later in the afternoon, with details to be announced later this week.

The union will hold a mass gathering at Geisinger Wyoming Valley on Saturday, Feb. 22, “to ensure they can return to work and executives do not attempt to lock them out.”

Taylor also is using the strike as a message to Geisinger before getting back to the negotiating table: He has no intention of looking elsewhere for employment.

“We're trying to make this the best place to work and a place where we can really have a career. I'm from the area. This is my home. Geisinger has always been associated with excellence since I was a kid,” he said.

Taylor wants Geisinger to hear the union’s message, which to him is simple: “Invest in us."

"This is the level-one trauma center for the whole area. You need to have the best nurses at the bedside to provide the care that this community deserves," Taylor said.

"Their current formula [to recruit and retain nurses] isn't working. They need to reevaluate. They need to realign.”