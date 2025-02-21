100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police investigating attempted firebombing at state Rep. Alec Ryncavage's office in Nanticoke

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published February 21, 2025 at 12:44 PM EST
Nanticoke Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in this photo, who allegedly threw two 'Molotov cocktail-like devices' at state Rep. Alec Ryncavage’s office in the city on Wednesday night.
Surveillance video screenshot
Nanticoke Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in this photo, who allegedly threw two 'Molotov cocktail-like devices' at state Rep. Alec Ryncavage’s office in the city on Wednesday night.

Nanticoke police are investigating an attempted firebomb attack on state Rep. Alec Ryncavage's office in the city Wednesday night.

Surveillance footage released by police (see below) shows an unidentified male lighting and throwing "Molotov cocktail-like devices" at the building on North Walnut Street at about 11:25 p.m.

Ryncavage (R-Plymouth) said no one was hurt in the incident.

“Our complex shares walls with a family-owned pharmacy, a family-owned physical therapy office, and we have neighbors right across the street. Sadly, someone came out here Wednesday night and wanted to light it all on fire," Ryncavage said.

Video shows a male in a dark hoodie and blue jeans hurl flaming devices at the building. They quickly flame out and he walks away.

“This is concerning for my constituents, my staff, and the community. Thankfully, no one was injured," Ryncavage added. “I want to thank the Nanticoke Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and (Luzerne County) District Attorney Sam Sanguedolche for their work on this case, and I hope it’s an isolated incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Nanticoke Detective Captain Chadwick Southern at 570-736-2094.
Tags
Local Alec RyncavageNanticoke
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News