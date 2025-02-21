Police investigating attempted firebombing at state Rep. Alec Ryncavage's office in Nanticoke

Nanticoke police are investigating an attempted firebomb attack on state Rep. Alec Ryncavage's office in the city Wednesday night.

Surveillance footage released by police (see below) shows an unidentified male lighting and throwing "Molotov cocktail-like devices" at the building on North Walnut Street at about 11:25 p.m.

Ryncavage (R-Plymouth) said no one was hurt in the incident.

“Our complex shares walls with a family-owned pharmacy, a family-owned physical therapy office, and we have neighbors right across the street. Sadly, someone came out here Wednesday night and wanted to light it all on fire," Ryncavage said.

Video shows a male in a dark hoodie and blue jeans hurl flaming devices at the building. They quickly flame out and he walks away.

“This is concerning for my constituents, my staff, and the community. Thankfully, no one was injured," Ryncavage added. “I want to thank the Nanticoke Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and (Luzerne County) District Attorney Sam Sanguedolche for their work on this case, and I hope it’s an isolated incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Nanticoke Detective Captain Chadwick Southern at 570-736-2094.