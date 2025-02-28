100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Geisinger, nurses don't have a deal yet, but negotiations continue

WVIA | By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published February 28, 2025 at 6:45 PM EST
Geisinger nurses protest across from the Wyoming Valley Campus on Feb. 17, 2025.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Geisinger nurses protest across from the Wyoming Valley Campus on Feb. 17, 2025.

Geisinger and its unionized nurses in the Wyoming Valley have still not reached a labor agreement in the wake of last week's five-day strike and two additional negotiating sessions this week.

But bargaining is expected to continue next week, on March 5 and 6, after what the union called “productive conversations” this week.

Eight-hundred nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint, who are represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare PA, went on strike from Feb. 17-21. The walkout followed failed negotiations to reach a new contract after the previous labor deal expired on Jan. 31.

The nurses have said Geisinger executives failed to address their most pressing concerns of understaffing, low pay, affordable healthcare and workplace safety.

"Geisinger remains committed to good-faith negotiation with SEIU to reach a mutually agreeable labor contract for the registered nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and its campuses," the health system said in a statement issued Friday.

"We are pleased to have had productive conversations this week, and we look forward to continued bargaining on Wednesday, March 5, and Thursday, March 6," Geisinger's statement added.
Tags
Local GeisingerGeisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Related Stories