Geisinger names Brosious, Murphy to key leadership positions

Geisinger has named two experienced healthcare industry professionals to key positions within the organization.

Megan Brosious is the system’s new executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Karen Murphy is the new president of Geisinger Health Plan and executive vice president of insurance operations for Geisinger.

Murphy also is a member of the WVIA Board of Directors.

Brosious: 20-year career at Geisinger

Brosious' appointment follows an extensive search, officials said.

She served most recently as the chief administrative officer of Geisinger’s Central Region, which includes Montour, Columbia, Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Schuylkill counties. In that role, she oversaw the operations and the leadership of Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital and Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine.

During her time as regional chief administrative officer, those facilities saw investment in growth and quality recognitions, officials said.

Geisinger Medical Center became the first hospital in the country to receive the Joint Commission/American Heart Association Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital also earned their fourth Magnet designation, the highest national honor for nursing practice.

“Megan has shown expertise, knowledge and strong leadership in various roles throughout her 20-year career at Geisinger,” said Dr. Terry Gilliland, Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer.

“Her familiarity with the region and its healthcare needs brings valuable insight and foresight on how we can improve care for all our patients and health plan members across northeastern and central Pennsylvania," Gilliland added. "Megan has an unwavering commitment to the communities we serve, and I’m thrilled that she will be able to expand her reach to collaborate with our excellent teams throughout the system.”

Brosious also was a key part of a partnership to expand behavioral health access through the construction of two inpatient behavioral health hospitals in Moosic and Danville.

Brosious holds a Master of Health Administration from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

She is actively involved in community engagement, serving on various boards and committees, and has completed numerous continuing education programs to stay at the forefront of healthcare leadership.

In 2024, Brosious was named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of “110 rural hospital and health system CEOs to know.”

“I’m fortunate to have worked along many dedicated professionals and community partners throughout my career at Geisinger to better the health of our neighbors,” Brosious said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continue collaborating with our amazing teams across the system to positively impact the communities we serve.”

Murphy: 'a proven healthcare executive'

Murphy, who began her career as a registered nurse, is a former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health.

She previously led the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at Geisinger, serving as its founding director, and oversaw Geisinger’s government relations, providing strategic guidance during integration planning as Geisinger became part of Risant Health.

Murphy also served as Director of the State Innovation Models Initiative, a $900 million Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) investment designed to accelerate healthcare innovation across the United States. Her other previous administrative leadership roles include president and chief executive officer of the Moses Taylor Health Care System in Scranton.

“Karen is a proven healthcare executive with a history of leading complex organizations and programs in both the public and private sectors,” Gilliland said.

“I know her experience and expertise will help position GHP for long-term success and growth.”

Murphy earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from the Temple University Fox School of Business, Master of Business Administration from Marywood University, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts from the University of Scranton, and a diploma in nursing from the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing. She is also an author and national speaker on health policy, payment transformation and healthcare innovation.

“I’m thrilled to join Geisinger Health Plan as the new president,” Murphy said. “I’ve always been passionate about transforming healthcare and look forward to being a part of the future of GHP and Geisinger.”