100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Geisinger nurses strike day 3: negotiations resume

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published February 19, 2025 at 1:39 PM EST
Cars beeped in support of Geisinger nurses walking the picket line Monday in Luzerne County. Both sides confirmed Wednesday that negotiations had resumed.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Cars beeped in support of Geisinger nurses walking the picket line Monday in Luzerne County. Both sides confirmed Wednesday that negotiations had resumed.

Geisinger and its unionized Luzerne County nurses have returned to the negotiating table as of Wednesday.

Both parties said they want to see the strike come to a close by the end of the planned five days, and they hope today's negotiations keep that timeline on track. Nurses intend to return to work by Saturday.

"We are committed to good-faith bargaining to reach a mutually agreeable labor contract," Geisinger told WVIA in a statement.

Wednesday marked day three of the expected five-day strike by unionized registered nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint.

The union, represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare PA, will hold a "Candlelight Vigil to Illuminate the Crisis at Geisinger" today at 5 p.m. on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square.

Nurses will join with family members and other community supporters in what the union calls, "action aimed at spotlighting the crisis of over 300 unfilled nursing positions and severe understaffing, turnover and burnout at Geisinger Wyoming Valley."

Previously, they held a Feb. 5 rally at the same location as a last ditch effort to avert a strike. Their contact expired Jan. 31.

Their official strike announcement came the following day, after the union said Geisinger executives failed to address their most pressing concerns of understaffing, low pay, affordable healthcare and workplace safety in their Feb. 6 negotiations. Eight-hundred nurses have been negotiating with Geisinger since November.

Geisinger's impacted facilities do not expect to postpone any procedures or elective surgeries at this time. It is operating under its contingency plan, which involves hiring temporary staff to fill gaps left by striking nurses.

Tags
Local Healthcare workforce shortageGeisingerNursingLabor rightsStrikeLuzerne CountyWilkes-BarreGeisinger Health SystemGeisinger Wyoming Valley Medical CenterPittstonHealthcareSEIU Healthcare PAUnions
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Related Stories