Geisinger nurses strike day 2: Both sides say they're willing to negotiate, if the other is willing

Geisinger and the union representing striking nurses in Luzerne County both say they would like to get back to negotiating.

Both sides also say it's up to the other to make that happen.

Geisinger told WVIA in a statement, “Geisinger is ready to return to the bargaining table any time, if SEIU is willing.”

The union said its members would prefer to immediately return to the bargaining table rather than extend their strike or go on strike again.

“Our lines of communication with Geisinger are open and if they reach out with a serious offer, nurses will definitely look at it and negotiate,” said a representative for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare PA.

Tuesday marked the second day of what is supposed to be a five-day strike by 800 unionized registered nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint. The union says they expect to return to work on Saturday.

The nurses have been in negotiations with Geisinger since November . Their contract expired Jan. 31 and talks broke down after a Feb. 6 session in which the nurses said Geisinger executives failed to address their most pressing concerns of understaffing, low pay, affordable healthcare and workplace safety.

Geisinger has defended its proposals to the union in statements released to WVIA, saying the health system has been "committed to good-faith bargaining to reach a mutually agreeable labor contract."

All facilities affected by the strike will remain open, Geisinger said, and the system does not expect to postpone or cancel any procedures or elective surgeries at this time.