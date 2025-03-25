Buyer plans religious education center at closed Clarks Summit University campus

The Clarks Summit University campus may have new life as home to another religious institution.

The Abington Center for Education would focus on “educational, emotional, recreational, religious and personal development,” according to a zoning appeal application submitted to South Abington Twp. The application did not specify the religion.

Kalmin Katz, of Jackson, New Jersey, plans to purchase the property at 538 Venard Road, according to the application. The sale of the property, listed for $17.5 million, is listed as “pending” online.

Clarks Summit University closed in August, citing financial struggles and dwindling enrollment. The 98-acre campus includes academic buildings, athletic facilities and dormitories.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Many Clarks Summit University classes were held in Jackson Hall.

The zoning application, required because the property is zoned for residential purposes, states the Abington Center for Education would have operations similar to CSU. The facility would have overnight guests, students and faculty using the dormitories on campus. The applicant requests a special exception zoning permit and requested variance for overnight stays.

“The premises and surrounding buildings have always been used for educational purposes for children and adults,” the application states.

Clarks Summit University, formerly Baptist Bible College and Seminary, moved to the location from Johnson City, New York, in 1968. The Maryknoll Junior Seminary operated at the site prior to that.

James Lytle, who served as president of CSU, said it was “fabulous” that the property could still be used for educational and religious purposes. Proceeds from the sale of the property will be used to pay outstanding debt. Any remaining funds will given to the BBC Foundation for charitable purposes, he said.

The public hearing will be held at the Township Building, 104 Shady Lane Road, on April 22 at 6:30 p.m.