Reservations are up at Pa. campgrounds, state promotes increase in the face of federal cuts

Leaders from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) say they are successfully attracting campers to stay the night in the Keystone State’s parks and forests.

And the numbers show it.

The agency launched the “Still Open, Still Awesome” campaign to highlight PA’s public lands. DCNR said reservations have increased 30% since last year.

"It's an awareness and an acknowledgement campaign to call attention to the fact that we have a ton of great opportunities for overnight experiences on our public lands in Pennsylvania,” said John Hallas, Director of the Bureau of State Parks.

Hallas avoided attributing the increase to some campground closures on federal land due to the Trump administration’s efficiency layoffs and instead says the campaign highlights the state’s increased investment in promoting public lands.

Nathan Reigner was hired as the state’s first Director of Outdoor Recreation in 2022 during Governor Tom Wolf's administration. The following year, under Governor Josh Shapiro, the state opened its first Office of Outdoor Recreatio n. Pennsylvania is one of 16 states in the country to have that office, according to the Outdoor Industry Association .

Last May, Shapiro launched the state’s new tourism brand, “The Great American Getaway,” from PNC Field in Moosic. Shapiro and his family took a road trip across the state in an RV. He spent Memorial Day weekend in the Poconos.

Campers reserving

Leading the trend in increased reservations is Trough Creek State Park , which is nestled along Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County. Reservations spiked 189% in March 2025 compared to the same time last year, according to DCNR.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed its Raystown Lake Campground and canceled and refunded campground reservations because of staff shortages caused by recent federal job cuts and hiring freezes, WPSU reported .

The Army Corps of Engineers also manages the Tompkins Campground at Cowanesque Lake in Tioga County. They also are not able to staff the campground for the season , and it is closed. Hills Creek State Park is about 23 miles from the lake.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Pennsylvania State Parks and Forest Regions.

Overall, reservations are up 29.6% in Region 1, which encompasses the PA Wilds, including Tioga County, according to DCNR. Reservations are up 37% in Region 4, which includes most of Northeast Pennsylvania and the Poconos.

Hallas says he believes the various diverse overnight accommodations in the state’s parks and forests are what is driving the increased reservations.

Pennsylvania's campgrounds range from rustic — no facilities, no water hook ups, no electricity — to full utility camping, yurts, cabins and vacation rentals for up to 15 people.

"So not everyone needs to have a class A motor home, RV or even a tent to come and enjoy a Pennsylvania State Park campground," he said.

Hallas says the overnight stays in state parks and forests help the state’s overall economy. People often head out to the small towns or cities and check out cultural sites around the public lands.

"I've always said it, our state parks are those economic engines in rural communities across the Commonwealth, and that's exactly how the dots are connected for people visiting our parks and the larger Pennsylvania tourism experience.”