As relaunched preschool program graduates first class, Scranton hopes to expand, continue federal Head Start funding

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published June 10, 2025 at 6:17 PM EDT
Khorie Caesar places a paper mortar board on her head after graduating preschool.
Khorie Caesar places a paper mortar board on her head after graduating preschool at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton.

“Pomp and Circumstance” played as 15 children walked into the gymnasium at Charles Sumner Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

They walked out as preschool graduates — the first class of students in a revisioned program in the Scranton School District. The district eliminated preschool in 2020 as part of the financial recovery process.

“It's like Christmas every day of the school year when we have these kids back in school, and we're helping the kids that need it the most,” said Al O'Donnell, assistant superintendent of community relations and student/staff support. “It’s just the beginning.”

Through a partnership with the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA, the Head Start classroom opened in January. If federal funding remains available, two more classrooms — at McNichols Plaza and John Adams elementary schools — will open in the fall.

Preschool graduates sing during the ceremony at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton on Tuesday.
Alaia Marie Slevenski hugs her teacher Grace Kauffman at the end of the graduation ceremony.
Khorie Caesar is handed her preschool diploma at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton.
Joseph R. Beck looks for his family from under a paper mortar board after graduating preschool at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton.
Zyaire Jennings holds up his diploma while having his photo taken with his teacher Ariana Pillier and Principal Lisa Owens.
Quori Mercado stands with her teacher Ariana Pillier and Principal Lisa Owens.
Joseph Beck plays in his classroom after his preschool graduation.
Zyaire Jennings packs up on the last day of school after graduation.
Hazel Sampson has a picture taken with teacher Ariana Pillier and Principal Lisa Owens at Charles Sumner Elementary.
Preschool teacher Ariana Pillier leads her class out of the school after graduation.
Fears of cuts to Head Start funding

Head Start preschool is federally funded and available for children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered at no cost to families that must meet income eligibility guidelines.

Early childhood education advocates feared the Trump administration would make significant cuts to Head Start. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Congress last month that the Trump administration would not cut funding.

“We have to continue to monitor what's happening at the state and federal levels, and we need to continue to advocate for our kids,” Scranton Superintendent Erin Keating said.

For the 2025-26 school year, the total cost is expected to be approximately $383,556, with a reimbursement of $201,960. The remaining balance will be covered by the general fund.

Scranton’s Head Start program is designed for 4-year-olds who will enter kindergarten the following year. Each of the three classrooms can enroll 17 children.

When Scranton eliminated preschool, the program had 404 students and was funded with $2.3 million in federal Title I money. In the following years, kindergarten teachers said students started school less prepared. Advocates pushed for the program’s return. The recovery plan called for the district to find a community partner, such as the Agency for Community Empowerment, to operate a preschool program. The district exited recovery in 2023.

Tuesday’s graduation ceremony included songs, hugs and a few tears from the parents and grandparents snapping photos and holding flowers.

Family members photograph the graduating preschool class of Charles Sumner Elementary School.
Joseph Beck is handed flowers from his family after preschool graduation.
A family member of Quori Mercado takes a photo of the new preschool graduate.
Benefits of preschool

Lindsey Sampson watched her twins, Bryan and Hazel, receive their diplomas. Her older children had attended preschool in the district, and she was happy to enroll her children in the new version. Her twins thrived in the small environment at Sumner.

Twins Hazel and Bryan Sampson sing during graduation at Charles Sumner Elementary school.
“They were remembered. They were given opportunities to feel special,” she said. “It’s wonderful. I love Head Start.”

Ariana Pillier taught the preschoolers this year. They learned social and emotional skills, letter sounds and numbers. They’ll head to kindergarten in the fall.

“They are so ready,” she said. “They were very excited for graduation because they knew that it was the first step to going to kindergarten.”

Principal Lisa Owens handed children their diplomas.

“We are so proud to have our preschool back,” she told the families. “This is the first preschool class in a while in the Scranton School District. It was so fortunate for Charles Sumner to have it in our building.”

Alaia Marie Slevenski carries a bouquet to her teacher at the preschool graduation ceremony for Charles Sumner Elementary.
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
