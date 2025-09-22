100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVIA Wins Five Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, Including Overall Excellence

Independent Lackawanna County commissioner candidate withdraws from special election ballot

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published September 22, 2025 at 11:34 AM EDT
The Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, Pa.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
The Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, Pa.

An independent candidate for Lackawanna County commissioner withdrew Monday without explanation.

Ryan Runco, 42, of Olyphant, faced a court challenge to the nominating papers that put him on the ballot, if he stayed in the race.

Runco, a county maintenance employee, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Three candidates left

His withdrawal leaves three candidates seeking the office in the Nov. 4 special election to replace former Commissioner Matt McGloin. They are former state Rep. Thom Welby, 76, of Scranton, a Democrat, former utility official Chet Merli, 70, of Blakely, a Republican, and Michael Cappellini, 36, of Jessup, another independent candidate.

McGloin's term lasts until Jan. 3, 2028.

The challenge reasons

On Thursday, two Lackawanna County voters challenged Runco’s ballot status. Breeda Holmes and Renee Pilch allege mistakes on his nominating papers, which are the documents candidates circulate among voters to gather signatures to get on election ballots. The mistakes included people who signed his papers and weren’t registered to vote, lived in other counties or didn’t fill out their signing line properly. Runco also signed all his papers as if he circulated them all, but he did not, the voters alleged.

The mistakes, if confirmed, were expected to invalidate enough signatures to drop Runco below the 863 required to remain on the ballot.

The special election

The county Board of Elections called for the special election in August, but the county Democratic Party is still in court trying to block it.

McGloin resigned Feb. 24. A county home rule charter process led to the appointment of former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco to replace him. Her appointment remains tied up in court.

Sacco hasn’t taken the oath of office because of Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s court challenge to the process.
Tags
Local Lackawanna CountyLackawanna County Board of ElectionsLackawanna County CommissionersRyan RuncoThom WelbyChet MerliMichael CappelliniRenee PilchBreeda HolmesBill Gaughan
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News