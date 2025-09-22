Independent Lackawanna County commissioner candidate withdraws from special election ballot

An independent candidate for Lackawanna County commissioner withdrew Monday without explanation.

Ryan Runco, 42, of Olyphant, faced a court challenge to the nominating papers that put him on the ballot, if he stayed in the race.

Runco, a county maintenance employee, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Three candidates left

His withdrawal leaves three candidates seeking the office in the Nov. 4 special election to replace former Commissioner Matt McGloin. They are former state Rep. Thom Welby, 76, of Scranton, a Democrat, former utility official Chet Merli, 70, of Blakely, a Republican, and Michael Cappellini, 36, of Jessup, another independent candidate.

McGloin's term lasts until Jan. 3, 2028.

The challenge reasons

On Thursday, two Lackawanna County voters challenged Runco’s ballot status. Breeda Holmes and Renee Pilch allege mistakes on his nominating papers, which are the documents candidates circulate among voters to gather signatures to get on election ballots. The mistakes included people who signed his papers and weren’t registered to vote, lived in other counties or didn’t fill out their signing line properly. Runco also signed all his papers as if he circulated them all, but he did not, the voters alleged.

The mistakes, if confirmed, were expected to invalidate enough signatures to drop Runco below the 863 required to remain on the ballot.

The special election

The county Board of Elections called for the special election in August, but the county Democratic Party is still in court trying to block it.

McGloin resigned Feb. 24. A county home rule charter process led to the appointment of former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco to replace him. Her appointment remains tied up in court.

Sacco hasn’t taken the oath of office because of Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s court challenge to the process.