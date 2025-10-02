Dry weather means early fall colors for region; tourist spots prepare for leaf-peepers

Pennsylvania is known for its vibrant colors, fall-themed events and forests bursting with different reds, oranges and yellows. This causes thousands of people to visit to experience the beauty that fall foliage brings.

This year, those vibrant colors have appeared earlier than usual.

Not only have the leaves turned earlier, it's expected to be a shorter season for fall foliage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“We’re kind of nearing a drought period, and that’s really causing leaves to change color a little bit more quickly than they usually do," said Julian Maza, a service forester for the Bureau of Forestry for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. "So the leaves are starting to change color earlier. And once they do change, the leaves don’t really last that long. So, the window of peak color is going to be really shortened that year because of that drought period.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Leaves range from green to yellow to red and dark orange in Wyoming, Luzerne County, during the last week of September 2025.

Maza explains the science behind the leaves changing.

“... Getting into the later part of the year, the trees produce less chlorophyll and those other compounds that are within the leaves start to become apparent and become visible," he said. "So, there’s different pigments that represent the orange colors that we see, and there’s different pigments that represent the yellows and the reds.”

Looking at previous records, there could be an explanation as to why Pennsylvanians can expect a shorter season than usual, including a dry summer and fall.

Pennsylvania is fortunate to have the forestry to be able to experience fall foliage, with two different major forest types in the area.

“In the northern part of our area, mostly Susquehanna County, Wayne County and Wyoming County, we have what’s called a northern hardwood forest. This is comprised of trees such as red maple, sugar maple, birch trees and black cherry trees. These trees tend to naturally change a little bit earlier, compared to our oak species,” Maza said.

Maza explained the forestry in the southern part of his district, including Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Leaves, seen here in Luzerne County during the last week of September 2025, have started changing earlier than usual this year.

“You mostly have an oak-hickory forest, those trees naturally just change a little bit later in the fall foliage season than those northern hardwood species," he said. "So, those trees are going to be peaking probably within two weeks here.”

Eastern North America is one of three regions worldwide that display full fall color, according to DCNR. The other two regions include the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe, and Northeastern China and northern Japan.

“So, the primary deciduous species in some of the western states are things like aspen and cottonwood and really, those species you do get a fall foliage color change," Maza said. "But because that one species, it's a kind of a narrow window, you only really get one color. They typically have kind of a yellow color, so they don't really get to experience the oranges and the reds like we do."

Maza said that Pennsylvania is home to over 100 different tree species, which offer different shades and hues and can all change at different times during the season.

In order to preserve and maintain fall foliage, Maza explains that it is important to keep trees watered properly, as well as having a healthy and managed forest.

To learn more information about fall foliage and to read weekly reports about the regions, visit the DCNR website.

1 of 3 — fall003.jpg A boater paddles along the lake at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County during the last week of September 2025. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — fall002.jpg Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — drone002.jpg Leaves range from green to yellow to red and dark orange in Wyoming, Luzerne County, during the last week of September 2025. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Visitor spike during the foliage season

Since Pennsylvania is so unique and vibrant during the fall season, many places see an increase in visitors during this time.

With everyone wanting to capture a glimpse of what the fall foliage has to offer, multiple places in the state prepare for the traffic they receive.

The Pocono Mountains are known for their abundance of events and scenic areas for tourists to enjoy. A playlist on the Pocono Mountains website features songs visitors can listen to during their scenic fall drives in the area. The Visitors Bureau has implemented a 24-hour hotline (570-421-5565) regarding the fall foliage map to update the public on information prior to visiting.

James Hamill, senior correspondent who handles media relations for the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, said an influx of people visit the region in the fall.

“It’s such a special time of year,” he said. “From a visitation standpoint, we definitely see a very large response from the visiting public during the fall months, but especially as festivals are happening on certain weekends this time of year, different events and various holidays as well.”

From Bushkill Falls and its hiking trails and waterfalls, to Camelback Mountain’s treetop excursions and UTV rides , there are events always happening during the fall season.

The four-county destination expects 30 million visitors per year, which breaks down to 7.5 million visitors per season.

Spring is the slowest season, since it’s directly after the winter season according to Hamill, but people do try to optimize the last four months of the year to enjoy what the region has to offer.

As for the local community in the Poconos, Hamill said that visitors are noticed and welcomed.

“It is a source of pride to share in what we have here from a visual landscape, from a community landscape. Being able to welcome people to the region is something that we’ve been doing since before I was born here in the Poconos. It’s been a forever destination.”

Fall events across region

To witness the foliage this season, here are some events and landmarks for anybody that loves fall can enjoy: