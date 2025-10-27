100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: East Stroudsburg University football coach and student hears what he can't see

WVIA | By Kat Bolus | WVIA News,
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published October 27, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
NEWS VOICES

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been following.

WVIA's Kat Bolus and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss East Stroudsburg University football coach and student, AJ Moncman, who is blind and inspires others to look at the game differently.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Tags
Local Monroe CountyEast Stroudsburg UniversityEast StroudsburgCollege footballPoconosBlindness Awareness MonthSportsAJ Moncman
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News