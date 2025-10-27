NEWS VOICES: East Stroudsburg University football coach and student hears what he can't see

NEWS VOICES



Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been following.

WVIA's Kat Bolus and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss East Stroudsburg University football coach and student, AJ Moncman, who is blind and inspires others to look at the game differently.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: