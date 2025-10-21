Olyphant man expected to face charges in accidental shooting of daughter, 3, DA says

An Olyphant man is expected to face felony charges after his three-year-old daughter was accidentally shot in their home Tuesday morning, Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said.

Kristopher Sheerer, 26, told police he believed the girl found his handgun in a backpack, the DA said.

The girl is in stable condition and is expected to survive, Gallagher said.

Details about the shooting

According to information provided by Gallagher:

Police were called to 633 East Lackawanna Ave. at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a three-year-old shooting victim.

An Olyphant Borough officer who was first on the scene began giving the child aid until medical personnel arrived.

The child was then transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, where she underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the inner thigh. Sheerer is the registered owner of the 9mm handgun, investigators determined.

Police said Sheerer told them he was at home with the girl and his one-year-old son while their mother, Samantha Bruno, was at work.

Sheerer allegedly told police he went upstairs to smoke, heard a gunshot, and returned to find his daughter bleeding.

Police said Sheerer told them and 911 that he keeps his guns in a backpack, and she must have gotten into them.

Investigators said they expected Sheerer would test positive for marijuana if tested because he smoked it two weeks ago at a party with his brother.

Charges against Sheerer were still pending as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Court documents showed he was expected to face two felony child endangerment charges and two misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges.