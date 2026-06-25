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Chermak to step down from airport board amid search for new executive director

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT
Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak listens to a report during a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board meeting June 25, 2026.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak listens to a report during a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board meeting June 25, 2026.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak plans to temporarily resign his airport board seat amid its search for a new executive director.

Chermak, the board's chairman, made the announcement to fellow Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board members during a private session before the board’s meeting Thursday.

After the board’s public meeting, Chermak refused to confirm he’s stepping aside as a board member temporarily and again refused to say he’s a candidate for the airport’s top job.

It was unknown why he would step down and if he could step down only temporarily. He said he would issue a statement later Thursday.

“I will have an official answer for you in a couple hours,” Chermak said.

Chermak mum on candidacy

The commissioner has repeatedly refused to say if he’s applied since he confirmed the search for a new executive director in mid-March. Former executive director Carl Beardsley Jr. took a sabbatical leave in November. In March, Chermak said Beardsley would not return to the job and would not explain why.

Later in March, the board appointed engineering director Stephen Mykulyn as interim executive director and hired ADK Consulting & Executive Search to help find Beardsley’s replacement at a cost of $47,574. An ADK official said the airport could be named by July.

Check back for updates.
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Local Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International AirportChris ChermakCarl Beardsley Jr.ADK Consulting & Executive Search
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
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