Chermak to step down from airport board amid search for new executive director

Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak plans to temporarily resign his airport board seat amid its search for a new executive director.

Chermak, the board's chairman, made the announcement to fellow Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board members during a private session before the board’s meeting Thursday.

After the board’s public meeting, Chermak refused to confirm he’s stepping aside as a board member temporarily and again refused to say he’s a candidate for the airport’s top job.

It was unknown why he would step down and if he could step down only temporarily. He said he would issue a statement later Thursday.

“I will have an official answer for you in a couple hours,” Chermak said.

Chermak mum on candidacy

The commissioner has repeatedly refused to say if he’s applied since he confirmed the search for a new executive director in mid-March. Former executive director Carl Beardsley Jr. took a sabbatical leave in November. In March, Chermak said Beardsley would not return to the job and would not explain why.

Later in March, the board appointed engineering director Stephen Mykulyn as interim executive director and hired ADK Consulting & Executive Search to help find Beardsley’s replacement at a cost of $47,574. An ADK official said the airport could be named by July.

Check back for updates.