Geisinger CMC employees authorize possible strike

By WVIA News
Published March 11, 2024 at 1:47 PM EDT

Employees at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton voted last week to authorize a strike if necessary. Bargaining committees that represent nearly 1,000 healthcare workers have been negotiating contracts since January. Geisinger zeroed out paid time off and sick time for those who do not have contracts. Negotiations will continue through the end of March. The employees are hopeful they will reach an agreement, but have signaled their willingness to strike.
