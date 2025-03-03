Expect smoke in Columbia County from prescribed fire

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a prescribed fire in State Game Lands 226 in Columbia County on Tuesday, March 4.

Crews apply fire at the right place, at the right time, and at the right intensity to improve the health and resilience of forests, grasslands and shrublands, according to the Game Commission.

The burn area in the game lands in Madison and Pine townships will be closed to the public.

While the fire is burning, crews patrol the area and monitor the weather and smoke conditions, according to the game commission. They ensure the fire stays within its prescription and achieves the desired ecological effects.

Smoke will be visible during the burn and might be seen for many miles. It generally dissipates once ignition is complete but may linger for several hours. Crews will remain on site until they are sure the fire is contained to the burn unit and is out cold.

A prescribed fire map can be found at https://pagame.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=d7ab50bde980460fab22de6316ec73ca&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

For more details, visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/pgc/habitat-management/prescribedfire.html

— Kat Bolus