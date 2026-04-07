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Lackawanna County, Scranton issue Code Blue Frigid Weather Alert

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT

Lackawanna County Emergency Management Agency and the city of Scranton have issued a Code Blue Frigid Weather Alert for Tuesday April 7 through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s overnight and the wind chill will be below 20 degrees.

Emergency shelter is available at three locations in Scranton:

  • St. Anthony’s Haven
    409 Olive St.
    From 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Weston Field House
    982 Providence Road
    Opens at 7:30 p.m.
  • Community Intervention Center (CIC)
    445 North 6th Ave.
    Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Haley O'Brien
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News Briefs ScrantonLackawanna County
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