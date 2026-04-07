Lackawanna County, Scranton issue Code Blue Frigid Weather Alert

Lackawanna County Emergency Management Agency and the city of Scranton have issued a Code Blue Frigid Weather Alert for Tuesday April 7 through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s overnight and the wind chill will be below 20 degrees.

Emergency shelter is available at three locations in Scranton:



St. Anthony’s Haven

409 Olive St.

From 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

409 Olive St. From 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Weston Field House

982 Providence Road

Opens at 7:30 p.m.

982 Providence Road Opens at 7:30 p.m. Community Intervention Center (CIC)

445 North 6th Ave.

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Haley O'Brien