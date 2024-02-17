100 WVIA Way
New York judge orders Trump to pay nearly $355 million for business fraud

By Scott Simon,
Ximena Bustillo
Published February 17, 2024 at 8:03 AM EST

A New York judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay nearly $355 million for inflating the value of his properties and other assets.

National
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.