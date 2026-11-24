A vandal damaged a religious statue at a well-known Wilkes-Barre spot where people gather to pray or reflect.

“Someone knocked over the Francisco statue at the Our Lady Of Fatima Blessed Grotto, North St., Wilkes-Barre today,” said Christopher Calore in a Facebook post last Friday. “He’s made of marble and was glued to a slab of limestone pedestal! Will try to have an artist reattach and repair the head.”

Calore serves as an official with Lay Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Inc., which has maintained the grotto for decades. The grotto sits along North Street where the street intersects with North Franklin Street.

The damaged statue is a representation of Francisco Marto, a Portuguese boy who was one of three children who reported seeing visions of Mary, the mother of Jesus, in Fátima, Portugal in 1917. Other statues at the site include Marto's sister and cousin, the Blessed Mother, and midway up the rocky hill, the crucified Jesus.

Wilkes-Barre police are investigating.