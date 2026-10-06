Former congresswoman who investigated Nixon blasts DOJ review of Watergate

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Trump’s Justice Department is reviewing the conduct of special prosecutors who, more than 50 years ago, investigated the Watergate break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Their findings led to the successful impeachment of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former New York Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, one of the first lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee to support starting impeachment proceedings against Nixon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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