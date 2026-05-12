NEPA Chamber Music Society; John Vaida; Amy Iwazumi; Kesuke Hoashi; May 12 2026

John Vaida, violin, and Amy Iwazumi, viola, co-founders of the Northeastern PA

Chamber Music Society, joined by Hollywood actor Keisuke Hoashi, narrator,

speaking about the 10th anniversary celebration of NEPACMS on Friday,

May 15, 2026 at 7:00 pm with a full performance of "The Soldier's Tale" by Igor

Stravinsky, featuring 7 chamber musicians from around the country, dancers,

performers and puppetry.

The production will take place at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts at Wyoming

Seminary, 260 N. Sprague Avenue in Kingston, PA. Admission is free, and for

reservations and more information: www.nepacms.org/

