100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

NEPA Chamber Music Society; John Vaida; Amy Iwazumi; Kesuke Hoashi; May 12 2026

Published May 12, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

John Vaida, violin, and Amy Iwazumi, viola, co-founders of the Northeastern PA
Chamber Music Society, joined by Hollywood actor Keisuke Hoashi, narrator,
speaking about the 10th anniversary celebration of NEPACMS on Friday,
May 15, 2026 at 7:00 pm with a full performance of "The Soldier's Tale" by Igor
Stravinsky, featuring 7 chamber musicians from around the country, dancers,
performers and puppetry.
The production will take place at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts at Wyoming
Seminary, 260 N. Sprague Avenue in Kingston, PA. Admission is free, and for
reservations and more information: www.nepacms.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke