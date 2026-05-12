NEPA Chamber Music Society; John Vaida; Amy Iwazumi; Kesuke Hoashi; May 12 2026
John Vaida, violin, and Amy Iwazumi, viola, co-founders of the Northeastern PA
Chamber Music Society, joined by Hollywood actor Keisuke Hoashi, narrator,
speaking about the 10th anniversary celebration of NEPACMS on Friday,
May 15, 2026 at 7:00 pm with a full performance of "The Soldier's Tale" by Igor
Stravinsky, featuring 7 chamber musicians from around the country, dancers,
performers and puppetry.
The production will take place at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts at Wyoming
Seminary, 260 N. Sprague Avenue in Kingston, PA. Admission is free, and for
reservations and more information: www.nepacms.org/