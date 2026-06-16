Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; Tyler Florian; Scott Colin Woolnough; Jacob Thomas; June 16 2026
Tyler Florian, director; Scott Colin Woolnough,
LTWB artistic director & actor with role of Lord
Farquaad; and Jacob Thomas who has the role
of Donkey, in the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
production of "Shrek the Musical", running from
June 19 through June 28, 2026 at 537 N. Main
Street in Wilkes-Barre. Shows are Fridays and
Saturdays at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 3:00.
For more information: www.ltwb.org/