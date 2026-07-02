Paragon Ragtime Orchestra Preview; Rick Benjamin; July 02 2026
Rick Benjamin, founder and director of the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra based in Lewisburg, PA, speaking about the background of the ensemble and the PRO's invitation to accept a residency at the Spanish Expo '92 in Seville in 1992. The conversation sets the
stage for an hourlong special featuring highlights from the recording, "Meet Me at the
Fair: Sounds From the Great American World's Fairs" to mark America250 with wonderful stories told by Benjamin.
The program airs on Friday, July 3rd at Noon on WVIA Radio.
For more information: www.wvia.org/