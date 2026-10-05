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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Arcadia Chorale; Rick Hoffenberg; October 05 2026

Published October 5, 2026 at 7:44 PM EDT
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Dr. Rick Hoffenberg, Associate Professor and Director of Choral Activities
at Marywood University, and guest director of the opening concert of the
47th season of the Arcadia Chorale. The program is titled, "Perpetual Light:
Luminous Voices of Memory & Renewal," to be presented Sunday,
October 11, 2026, at 3:00 pm, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming
Avenue in Scranton. Tsukasa Waltich is the collaborative pianist.
The concert will include works by Morten Lauridsen, Nathaniel Dett,
Ola Gjeilo, and others.
For more information: www.arcadiachorale.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke