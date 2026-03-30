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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Center for Rural Pa. finds state's maternity health desert growing

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane talk about a recent study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania which found 23 of the state's 67 counties do not have a hospital with a labor and delivery unit.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

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NEWS VOICES News VoicesWVIA NewsWomen's healthMaternity healthcareHealthcareRural HealthcareThe Center for Rural Pennsylvania
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News