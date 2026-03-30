NEWS VOICES: Center for Rural Pa. finds state's maternity health desert growing

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane talk about a recent study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania which found 23 of the state's 67 counties do not have a hospital with a labor and delivery unit.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: