NEWS VOICES: Speech-language pathology students lead inclusive cooking classes

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Organizations all over Northeast Pennsylvania focus on making life more accessible for people with disabilities. WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane recently spent some time in the kitchen for an inclusive cooking class with one such organization. She joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to tell us about it.

Their conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: