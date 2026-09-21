NEWS VOICES: 'The Secrets Beneath Hazleton' explores city's underground

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

What secrets live beneath Hazleton? That’s a question WVIA producer, director and editor Tim Novotney has been digging into for more than a year. His documentary “The Secrets Beneath Hazleton” debuts on WVIA-TV tonight. He joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to discuss the film and the impact it's already had in Hazleton.

Their conversation aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to WVIA News on Youtube for more.

And catch "The Secrets Beneath Hazleton" tonight at 7 on WVIA-TV.