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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: 'The Secrets Beneath Hazleton' explores city's underground

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

What secrets live beneath Hazleton? That’s a question WVIA producer, director and editor Tim Novotney has been digging into for more than a year. His documentary “The Secrets Beneath Hazleton” debuts on WVIA-TV tonight. He joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to discuss the film and the impact it's already had in Hazleton.

Their conversation aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to WVIA News on Youtube for more.

And catch "The Secrets Beneath Hazleton" tonight at 7 on WVIA-TV.

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NEWS VOICES Luzerne CountyHazletonThe Secrets Beneath Hazleton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News