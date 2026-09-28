NEWS VOICES: 25 years later, 9/11 lessons, grief continue in region

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This month marked 25 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall spent the weeks leading up to the solemn anniversary gathering stories of people from our region whose lives changed that day. She joins News Voices to share some of those stories.

This conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: