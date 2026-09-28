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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: 25 years later, 9/11 lessons, grief continue in region

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This month marked 25 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall spent the weeks leading up to the solemn anniversary gathering stories of people from our region whose lives changed that day. She joins News Voices to share some of those stories.

This conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

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NEWS VOICES Sept. 11, 2001News VoicesLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News