SPORTS VOICES: Crestwood Lady Comets and the Hazleton Area Lady Cougars face off, plus 2025 sports stories in review, Part II

In this week's Sports Voices, FOX56's Bob Ide discusses his big high school basketball game — the Crestwood Lady Comets vs. the Hazleton Area Lady Cougars.

"This is going to be an uptempo game," he said.

Plus, the end of the Penn State football season begins the Matt Campbell era.

Ide wraps up his top stories from the year and looks forward to the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics. Also, could there be a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance?