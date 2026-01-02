100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Crestwood Lady Comets and the Hazleton Area Lady Cougars face off, plus 2025 sports stories in review, Part II

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published January 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
In this week's Sports Voices, FOX56's Bob Ide discusses his big high school basketball game — the Crestwood Lady Comets vs. the Hazleton Area Lady Cougars.

"This is going to be an uptempo game," he said.

Plus, the end of the Penn State football season begins the Matt Campbell era.

Ide wraps up his top stories from the year and looks forward to the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics. Also, could there be a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance?

Sports Voices Sports VoicesPenn StateMatt CampbellHazleton Area School DistrictCrestwood School DistrictbasketballWomen's basketballOlympics
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News