UP TO DATE

Scranton celebrates Juneteenth with block party

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Roller skating, music and more as Juneteenth celebrated in Scranton

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On Thursday, people of all ages celebrated the holiday while a DJ spun jams at the Black Scranton Project’s Center for Arts and Culture.

NEPA PrideFest coming to Wilkes-Barre

WVIA's Haley O'Brien has the details on NEPA PrideFest, hosted by the Rainbow Alliance, in this week's Haley's Happy Hour.

Growing Older Together helps seniors in Wayne County

In this week's Community Connection, WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella meets Thomas Cambridge, executive director of Growing Older Together.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
