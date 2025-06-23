Literacy lagging in Pa. schools

Advocates call on Pa. state lawmakers to address 'literacy crisis' as scores drop nationwide

Only about one third of 4th graders in Pennsylvania are proficient in reading. That’s according to the latest federal numbers.

Loss of clean energy tax credits in federal budget draft could impact Philadelphia hydrogen industry

The Senate is busy crafting its version of the budget bill. The latest draft would quickly phase out lots of clean energy tax credits — including one for the production of clean hydrogen. New hydrogen businesses planned for the Philadelphia region could be scrapped.

Summer is here - find your next beach read

It's officially summertime- and absolutely feels like it today. If a good book is one of your beach bag must-haves, this week's Bookmarks recommendations are for you.

