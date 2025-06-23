100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
UP TO DATE

Literacy lagging in Pa. schools

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Advocates call on Pa. state lawmakers to address 'literacy crisis' as scores drop nationwide

Only about one third of 4th graders in Pennsylvania are proficient in reading. That’s according to the latest federal numbers.

Loss of clean energy tax credits in federal budget draft could impact Philadelphia hydrogen industry

The Senate is busy crafting its version of the budget bill. The latest draft would quickly phase out lots of clean energy tax credits — including one for the production of clean hydrogen. New hydrogen businesses planned for the Philadelphia region could be scrapped.

Summer is here - find your next beach read

It's officially summertime- and absolutely feels like it today. If a good book is one of your beach bag must-haves, this week's Bookmarks recommendations are for you.

Tags
UP TO DATE BookmarksLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyOne Big Beautiful Bill ActPhiladelphia
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News