U.S. House passes cuts to NPR, PBS

EVENTFUL: You can go Rockin’ the River, savor the honey and blueberry festival, or celebrate Pow Wow this weekend

It’s another summer weekend! An event in Wayne County invites the public to learn about bees, honey and wild blueberries. Also in the Poconos, the Pocono Twp. Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival continues through Saturday.

Road to Williamsport: Wyoming Valley Challenger team to play at Little League World Series

Bubba slips on his batting gloves and grabs his helmet. A rock version of “Unstoppable” plays on the speakers as he heads to the plate.