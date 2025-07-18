100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

U.S. House passes cuts to NPR, PBS

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
EVENTFUL: You can go Rockin’ the River, savor the honey and blueberry festival, or celebrate Pow Wow this weekend

It’s another summer weekend! An event in Wayne County invites the public to learn about bees, honey and wild blueberries. Also in the Poconos, the Pocono Twp. Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival continues through Saturday.

Road to Williamsport: Wyoming Valley Challenger team to play at Little League World Series

Bubba slips on his batting gloves and grabs his helmet. A rock version of “Unstoppable” plays on the speakers as he heads to the plate.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.

You can email Isabella at isabelaweiss@wvia.org
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America