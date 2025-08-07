100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Wilkes-Barre honors new U.S. Citizens

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
New U.S. citizens celebrated in ceremony at Wilkes-Barre City Hall

Earlier this week, some of NEPA’s newest U.S. citizens waved small American flags, said the Pledge of Allegiance and sang “God Bless America.”

Their journey to citizenship was honored during a ceremony in Wilkes-Barre.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King's College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens' Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
