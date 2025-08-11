Pennsylvania reports two human cases of West Nile virus

Pike Medical Foundation receives $500K towards first local hospital

Without a single hospital or urgent care center in Pike County, residents have to travel to New York or New Jersey to receive medical care.

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital board opposes sale to Tenor Health, appeals to Shapiro's office

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital's Board of Directors has concerns about the possible sale of their facility to Tenor Health Foundation.

Officials urge caution, preventative measures during Pennsylvania's West Nile Virus season

West Nile virus cases are climbing in Pennsylvania. With two human cases reported, officials encourage taking steps to prevent mosquito bites, and ultimately, infection.

RECIPES OF THE REGION: Lebanese desserts live on through generations at popular West Scranton food festival

Kathie Abda Barrett thinks of her late mom, Dorothy Abda, when making desserts for the St. Joseph’s Greek-Melkite Church’s Lebanese American Food Festival.

SPECIAL EDITION NEWS VOICES: A public media freeloader pays up

WVIA Deputy Editor Roger DuPuis and WVIA Managing Editor Faith Golay sit down with columnist Chris Kelly from The Times-Tribune to discuss his latest piece on public media funding, the importance of local journalism and Big Bird.