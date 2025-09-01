Special election approved to fill vacant Lackawanna County commissioner seat

It's Labor Day and the beginning of a new month.

Vaccine confusion heading into the fall

There’s confusion over potential changes to vaccine policy.

Columbia County residents seek answers on PFAS

Columbia County Residents looked to Penn State Extension for answers on PFAS in their community.

A conversation with the founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary

Lisa Mazzarella sits down with the founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary for last week's installment of Community Connection.

Sunday hunting begins in Pennsylvania this fall

And, good news for Pennsylvania hunters about Sunday hunting.