Effort to replace Lackawanna County Commissioner back in court

Sacco says she won't run in special race for Lackawanna County commissioner seat

Appointed to the job but not sworn in for legal reasons, Brenda Sacco still wants to become the next Lackawanna County commissioner, but not if she has to convince voters to hire her.

Testifying Wednesday in a court case that will determine if the county has a special election Nov. 4 to fill ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin’s seat, Sacco said she won’t run if a court rules the election must happen.

Still no state budget for Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is in its third month without a budget, pausing payments for schools, counties and various human services.

Democrats and Republicans are insisting they’re close to finding agreement.