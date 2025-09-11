100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Effort to replace Lackawanna County Commissioner back in court

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Sacco says she won't run in special race for Lackawanna County commissioner seat

Appointed to the job but not sworn in for legal reasons, Brenda Sacco still wants to become the next Lackawanna County commissioner, but not if she has to convince voters to hire her.

Testifying Wednesday in a court case that will determine if the county has a special election Nov. 4 to fill ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin’s seat, Sacco said she won’t run if a court rules the election must happen.

Still no state budget for Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is in its third month without a budget, pausing payments for schools, counties and various human services.

Democrats and Republicans are insisting they’re close to finding agreement.

Tags
UP TO DATE Lackawanna CountyLackawanna County CommissionersMatt McGloinBrenda SaccoPennsylvania budget
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News