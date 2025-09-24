Artists wanted for NEPA native seed packet design

Earth Conservancy seeks artists to design NEPA native seeds packet

Earth Conservancy is seeking artists to design the cover of a packet of native plant seeds.

The pouches will replace other promotional items, like pens, that the nonprofit typically gives out at conferences and educational events. Earth Conservancy hopes the seeds will help pollinators and spur native plant growth in the region.

Four-month closure process to begin immediately for SCI Rockview, Quehanna Boot Camp

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration is moving forward with its proposal to close the state prison at Rockview in Centre County and Quehanna Boot Camp in Clearfield County.

Biologists bringing Monongahela River tributary back from devastating pollution event

Back in September 2009, a pollution event killed off the fish, mussels, and other aquatic species in Dunkard Creek, a tributary of the river.

Now, 16 years later, biologists are still working to bring life back to the stream.