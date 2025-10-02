100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

A 58-year-old college freshman joins Lycoming College football team

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Tackling his dream: 58-year-old freshman joins Lycoming College football team, inspires teammates

A football player from Williamsport could make history this season.

If Tom Cillo plays in a game for Lycoming College, he’ll be one of the oldest players to ever see playtime at the collegiate level.

SPCA of Luzerne County acquires Dundee Gardens property in Hanover Township

A former home and garden business will transform into a place for animals in need.

The SPCA of Luzerne County bought the former Dundee Gardens and its 11 acres of land in Hanover Township. The SPCA will expand its animal shelter there.

Rooftop party will support Wilkes-Barre's public library

Hundreds of people will gather on a rooftop in Wilkes-Barre Friday evening to enjoy locally made food and brews, all to benefit the Osterhout Free Library.

The 16th Annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party will be held on top of the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Garage.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
