Third Democrat jumps in race for Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District

Schuylkill County Democrat announces her bid for 9th Congressional District seat

A Schuylkill County woman who worked for a former local congressman and President Joe Biden’s budget office wants to go to Congress herself.

Rachel Wallace, 37, of East Brunswick Twp., announced Wednesday she will seek the Democratic nomination next year for the 9th Congressional District seat.

Wallace is the third Democrat to announce a bid.

Service agencies scaling back as Pa. budget impasse enters fourth month

Pennsylvania still does not have a state budget.

County leaders and service agencies in Southwestern Pennsylvania say they’re preparing to scale down operations as the state budget impasse enters its fourth month.

Two Scranton-based nonprofits combine to better serve people in need in Northeast Pa.

Two faith-based organizations have combined missions to ensure the most vulnerable members of the community have access to housing, food and support services.

Friends of the Poor and the Catherine McAuley Center are now one. But they’re used to working together- they’ve done it since the 1980s.

Explore Susquehanna County history, eat pickles in the Poconos and more this weekend

A church that’s more than 200 years old, an old schoolhouse and a fully operational restored cider mill are just a few of the historic sites preserved over the years in Susquehanna County.