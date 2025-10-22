100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved.
UP TO DATE

ESU football coach who is blind inspires team to look at game differently

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sacco to take the oath of office as Lackawanna County's new commissioner despite upcoming special election

Former Lackawanna County official Brenda Sacco took the oath of office Wednesday as former Commissioner Matt McGloin’s replacement.

It's the latest twist in the months-long quest to replace McGloin.

Lackawanna County man charged after threatening to 'shoot up' Scranton No Kings rally

A Lackawanna County man faces charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a No Kings rally in Scranton over the weekend.

East Stroudsburg University football coach who is blind inspires others to look at the game differently

AJ Moncman is a student assistant for the football team.

Other members of the coaching staff say he’s helped change the way they look at the game.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
