UP TO DATE

Congolese refugees grow crops and community in Scranton

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Congolese refugees grow crops and community in South Scranton

A growing number of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo call Scranton home. To provide fresh food and savings, the community tends to a garden in the middle of South Scranton.

As they look ahead to another growing season, they hope to find more land to cultivate produce for those in need across the city.

Survivors find a safe place in Luzerne County during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic Violence Service Center Inc. is the only organization that provides emergency shelter and resources for survivors from Luzerne and Carbon Counties.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
