Congolese refugees grow crops and community in Scranton

Congolese refugees grow crops and community in South Scranton

A growing number of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo call Scranton home. To provide fresh food and savings, the community tends to a garden in the middle of South Scranton.

As they look ahead to another growing season, they hope to find more land to cultivate produce for those in need across the city.

Survivors find a safe place in Luzerne County during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic Violence Service Center Inc. is the only organization that provides emergency shelter and resources for survivors from Luzerne and Carbon Counties.