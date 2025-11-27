Ballet Theatre of Scranton celebrates 50 years of 'The Nutcracker'

From 'Yule Gift' to tradition: Ballet Theatre of Scranton's 'Nutcracker' dances into its 50th year

Members of the Ballet Theatre of Scranton will once again offer a free weekend of “Nutcracker” performances at the Theatre at North.

The tradition began 50 years ago with the late Constance Reynolds, who founded the company. The ballet was her way to give back to the community that welcomed her.

Luzerne County Council OKs Tenor Health's financing proposal for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

All 11 members of Luzerne County council voted Tuesday night to approve Tenor Health Foundation's financing proposal to purchase Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

County spokeswoman Colleen Connolly confirmed that the council authorized Tenor’s plan to borrow up to $72 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds to finance its planned acquisition of the hospital. Tenor also proposed to pay Luzerne County $850,000 annually as part of a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, agreement.

Northwell Health eyes January opening for Pike County’s first primary and express care center

Pike is Pennsylvania’s only county without its own hospital or immediate care center. That will change within the next two months.

Northwell Health, a New York-based nonprofit, plans to open a primary and express care center in Dingmans Ferry by early January and a second in Hawley in summer 2026.