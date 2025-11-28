Geisinger Life Flight crew helps more than 400 patients each month

Geisinger Life Flight 3 celebrates one year at new AVP hangar

Geisinger Life Flight 3 recently celebrated one year at its new hangar. It was built from the ground up with COVID-19 grants.

The team works with Geisinger’s life flight bases across the region to transport more than 400 patients each month by ground and through air.

Small Business Saturday prompts shopping at local NEPA business all year round

Saturday is Small Business Saturday, a day when local businesses are celebrated across the country.

Customers are encouraged to ditch Amazon, big box stores and chains and shop local during the event. Local shoppers can expect plenty of opportunities to shop small.

Luzerne County potato chip contest to celebrate NEPA food culture

The Middleswarth potato chip eating contest is Saturday in Luzerne County. Albert Martino created the event, which is now a ten-year tradition held every Thanksgiving weekend.

Shapiro joins lawsuit over federal anti-homelessness aid

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is again suing the Trump administration - this time over planned cuts to federal anti-homelessness aid.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by 21 states asks a federal court to block a plan to slash funds for permanent housing.