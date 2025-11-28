100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Geisinger Life Flight crew helps more than 400 patients each month

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Geisinger Life Flight 3 celebrates one year at new AVP hangar

Geisinger Life Flight 3 recently celebrated one year at its new hangar. It was built from the ground up with COVID-19 grants.

The team works with Geisinger’s life flight bases across the region to transport more than 400 patients each month by ground and through air.

Small Business Saturday prompts shopping at local NEPA business all year round

Saturday is Small Business Saturday, a day when local businesses are celebrated across the country.

Customers are encouraged to ditch Amazon, big box stores and chains and shop local during the event. Local shoppers can expect plenty of opportunities to shop small.

Luzerne County potato chip contest to celebrate NEPA food culture

The Middleswarth potato chip eating contest is Saturday in Luzerne County. Albert Martino created the event, which is now a ten-year tradition held every Thanksgiving weekend.

Shapiro joins lawsuit over federal anti-homelessness aid

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is again suing the Trump administration - this time over planned cuts to federal anti-homelessness aid.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by 21 states asks a federal court to block a plan to slash funds for permanent housing.

Tags
UP TO DATE Gov. Josh ShapiroMiddleswarth Potato ChipsSmall Business SaturdayGeisinger Life Flight Luzerne CountyLackawanna CountyWilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News