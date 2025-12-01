100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Toyota of Scranton to raise money and boost blood supply this Giving Tuesday

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Lydia McFarlane
/
WVIA News

It's a new week and a new month— the last of the year.

Giving Tuesday blood drives

Toyota of Scranton will host a blood drive tomorrow in honor of Giving Tuesday to raise money and fortify blood donations in support of two employees’ family members.

Neurodegenerative disease research funding

The state budget has a new fund for neurodegenerative disease research, and a Lackawanna County lawmaker helped lead the charge.

Bringing the community together through soup

A Luzerne County nonprofit brings together the region’s older adults and disadvantaged with soup.

