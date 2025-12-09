100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Penn State names new head football coach, Trump to speak in Monroe County

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Traffic delays, early school dismissal Tuesday as President Donald Trump visits Mount Airy

Motorists should expect delays on interstates 81, 84 and 380 in Northeast Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono, at 6 p.m.

Matt Campbell officially Penn State's head football coach with $78.5M contract

Former Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell delivered teary-eyed remarks about his new position as the Nittany Lions' 17th head football coach.

He was introduced at an emotional press conference Monday afternoon.

UP TO DATE Penn StateNittany LionsDonald TrumpMount Airy Casino ResortMonroe County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
