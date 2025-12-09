Penn State names new head football coach, Trump to speak in Monroe County

Traffic delays, early school dismissal Tuesday as President Donald Trump visits Mount Airy

Motorists should expect delays on interstates 81, 84 and 380 in Northeast Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono, at 6 p.m.

Matt Campbell officially Penn State's head football coach with $78.5M contract

Former Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell delivered teary-eyed remarks about his new position as the Nittany Lions' 17th head football coach.

He was introduced at an emotional press conference Monday afternoon.