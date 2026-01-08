100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2025 WVIA
UP TO DATE

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to shut down in May

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
WVIA News

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette announces it is shutting down in May

The owners of Pittsburgh’s largest newspaper say they will shut it down in May.

Block Communications, Inc. said Wednesday it plans to publish the final edition of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and cease operations on May 3.

Mastriano will not run for Pa. Gov. in 2026, Shapiro announces reelection bid

Former Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano says he is not running for the party’s nomination this year.

Mastriano’s announcement comes after he’s teased a potential run for months. Meanwhile, Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro announced his reelection campaign Thursday morning in a video posted to YouTube.

Lancaster man’s claim against Elon Musk still alive after judge’s ruling

A Lancaster County man says Elon Musk owes him money for convincing voters to sign the billionaire’s voter petition ahead of the 2024 election.

The case could reach class action status with more than 100 people signed on.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
