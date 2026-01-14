Northwestern Pa. maternity care desert grows

Maternity care desert expands to eight PA counties, with end of Warren hospital labor and delivery

Starting Tuesday, January 13, there will be eight counties in northwestern Pennsylvania without a hospital where a person can give birth. Warren County is the latest addition to the region’s expanding maternity care desert.

Leaders at Warren General Hospital said they’re ending inpatient labor and delivery services because one of their two OBGYN physicians is leaving.

NEWS VOICES: Remembering WNEP's Mike Stevens

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Julie Sidoni remember WNEP's Mike Stevens, who was Sidoni's desk-mate at WNEP for 20 years and an iconic voice of Northeast Pennsylvania.

For 40 years, Stevens took viewers along for his travels "On the Pennsylvania Road" and connected people through the stories he told. He passed away on Dec. 30, 2025, at the age of 81.