UP TO DATE

Northwestern Pa. maternity care desert grows

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Maternity care desert expands to eight PA counties, with end of Warren hospital labor and delivery

Starting Tuesday, January 13, there will be eight counties in northwestern Pennsylvania without a hospital where a person can give birth. Warren County is the latest addition to the region’s expanding maternity care desert.

Leaders at Warren General Hospital said they’re ending inpatient labor and delivery services because one of their two OBGYN physicians is leaving.

NEWS VOICES: Remembering WNEP's Mike Stevens

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Julie Sidoni remember WNEP's Mike Stevens, who was Sidoni's desk-mate at WNEP for 20 years and an iconic voice of Northeast Pennsylvania.

For 40 years, Stevens took viewers along for his travels "On the Pennsylvania Road" and connected people through the stories he told. He passed away on Dec. 30, 2025, at the age of 81.

Tags
UP TO DATE Mike StevensMaternity healthcareMaternal healthcare desert
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
