RFK Jr. launches ‘Take Back Your Health’ tour in Harrisburg, Shapiro pushes back

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. held his first ‘Eat Real Food’ rally Wednesday in Harrisburg. Gov. Josh Shapiro pushed back against the visit on social media.

Kennedy discussed the restructured food pyramid, the rural health transformation fund and more.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan rips ICE-inspired 'violence and chaos'

In a blistering 10-minute diatribe questioning President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan called on county residents Wednesday to publicly stand against warrantless arrests of immigrants and citizens.

Gaughan cited cases in Minnesota and Dunmore that he portrayed as overreach by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. He warned against letting ICE ignore people’s civil rights.