100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

RFK Jr. launches 'Take Back Your Health' tour in Harrisburg, Shapiro pushes back

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

RFK Jr. launches ‘Take Back Your Health’ tour in Harrisburg, Shapiro pushes back

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. held his first ‘Eat Real Food’ rally Wednesday in Harrisburg. Gov. Josh Shapiro pushed back against the visit on social media.

Kennedy discussed the restructured food pyramid, the rural health transformation fund and more.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan rips ICE-inspired 'violence and chaos'

In a blistering 10-minute diatribe questioning President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan called on county residents Wednesday to publicly stand against warrantless arrests of immigrants and citizens.

Gaughan cited cases in Minnesota and Dunmore that he portrayed as overreach by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. He warned against letting ICE ignore people’s civil rights.

Tags
UP TO DATE Robert F. Kennedy Jr.HarrisburgGov. Josh ShapiroBill GaughanLackawanna CountyU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigration
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News